VIDEO | Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: il raddoppio bianconero firmato da Federico Bernardeschi

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

VIDEO | Sarri festeggiato dalla squadra (soprattutto da Cuadrado) nello spogliatoio

Redazione web - 0
Ha deciso di lasciare la scena ai suoi ragazzi e li ha attesi nello spogliatoio. Maurizio Sarri festeggia il suo primo Scudetto in modo...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

VIDEO | La festa Scudetto dei giocatori della Juventus in campo e nello spogliatoio

Redazione web - 0
CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! ????????? #Stron9er pic.twitter.com/ipb4FN1qMN — JuventusFC (#Stron9er ?????????) (@juventusfcen) July 26, 2020 ANOTHER @SerieA title for @gianluigibuffon! ??‍♂️? Celebrate even #Stron9er like our legend...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Juventus-Sampdoria 2-0: le pagelle della squadra allenata da Maurizio Sarri

Redazione web - 0
E' terminata la partita tra Juventus e Sampdoria, partita della 36esima giornata di Serie A, stagione 2019/2020. Di seguito le pagelle della formazione guidata...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Indietro nei sondaggi, Trump si appella alla “maggioranza silenziosa”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dato in difficoltà dai sondaggi, il presidente Usa, Donald Trump, a 100 giorni dalle elezioni presidenziali, si appella alla “maggioranza silenziosa”. “La...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’uragano Hanna è stato declassato a tempesta tropicale 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ormai declassata a tempesta tropicale, Hanna – che sabato ha toccato terra in Texas come primo urgano della stagione – ha provocato...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bernard-Henri Levy visita campo di sterminio a Tarhouna, islamisti lo contestano: “Cane ebreo”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il filosofo francese Bernard-Henri Levy è volato in Libia, dov'è atterrato a Misurata sabato con un jet privato e ha dichiarato al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Indietro nei sondaggi, Trump si appella alla “maggioranza silenziosa”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Dato in difficoltà dai sondaggi, il presidente Usa, Donald Trump, a 100 giorni dalle elezioni presidenziali, si appella alla “maggioranza silenziosa”. “La...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’uragano Hanna è stato declassato a tempesta tropicale 

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ormai declassata a tempesta tropicale, Hanna – che sabato ha toccato terra in Texas come primo urgano della stagione – ha provocato...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bernard-Henri Levy visita campo di sterminio a Tarhouna, islamisti lo contestano: “Cane ebreo”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il filosofo francese Bernard-Henri Levy è volato in Libia, dov'è atterrato a Misurata sabato con un jet privato e ha dichiarato al...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

VIDEO | Sarri festeggiato dalla squadra (soprattutto da Cuadrado) nello spogliatoio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Ha deciso di lasciare la scena ai suoi ragazzi e li ha attesi nello spogliatoio. Maurizio Sarri festeggia il suo primo Scudetto in modo...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | La festa Scudetto dei giocatori della Juventus in campo e nello spogliatoio

Calcio Redazione web - 0
CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! ????????? #Stron9er pic.twitter.com/ipb4FN1qMN — JuventusFC (#Stron9er ?????????) (@juventusfcen) July 26, 2020 ANOTHER @SerieA title for @gianluigibuffon! ??‍♂️? Celebrate even #Stron9er like our legend...
Continua a leggere

Juventus-Sampdoria 2-0: le pagelle della squadra allenata da Maurizio Sarri

Calcio Redazione web - 0
E' terminata la partita tra Juventus e Sampdoria, partita della 36esima giornata di Serie A, stagione 2019/2020. Di seguito le pagelle della formazione guidata...
Continua a leggere

Juventus storica: 36° Scudetto della storia, il 9° consecutivo! Esulta per la prima volta Maurizio Sarri!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
"Arrivare vicini non conta niente" ha detto Maurizio Sarri. D'altronde, come si suol dire, arrivare vicini conta solo a bocce. E oggi Maurizio Sarri...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli