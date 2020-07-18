VIDEO | Milan 1-0 Bologna: la prima rete italiana di Saelemaekers al termine di una bella azione corale

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Canovi su Osimhen: “Diventa complesso se c’è davvero la Premier di mezzo”

Redazione web - 0
Dario Canovi, noto avvocato ed esperto di calciomercato, ha rilasciato alcune parole ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in merito all'affare Osimhen. Di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

VIDEO | Milan 2-0 Bologna: il raddoppio rossonero firmato da Hakan Calhanoglu

Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

FIGC, l’ex Valentini: “Uefa farà di tutto per giocare a Barcellona”

Redazione web - 0
Antonello Valentini, ex direttore generale della Federcalcio, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in merito alla possibilità di vedere spostata la...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Club sandwich | Ricetta del panino multistrato più iconico al mondo

Redazione web - 0
Un succulento panino che nasce dalla tradizione anglosassone ma che è diventato famoso in tutto il mondo. Scopriamo la ricetta del Club sandwich. Un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

In Texas contagiati 85 bambini di meno di un anno

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ottantacinque bambini sotto i 12 mesi di età sono risultati positivi al Covid-19 nella contea di Nueces in Texas, diventato uno dei...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Amazon annuncia entro fine anno in Italia 1600 assunzioni 

Redazione web - 0
Nel 2019 creati 120 mila posti ‘indiretti', valore export Pmi oltre i 500 milioni di euro Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Club sandwich | Ricetta del panino multistrato più iconico al mondo

Redazione web - 0
Un succulento panino che nasce dalla tradizione anglosassone ma che è diventato famoso in tutto il mondo. Scopriamo la ricetta del Club sandwich. Un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

In Texas contagiati 85 bambini di meno di un anno

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ottantacinque bambini sotto i 12 mesi di età sono risultati positivi al Covid-19 nella contea di Nueces in Texas, diventato uno dei...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Amazon annuncia entro fine anno in Italia 1600 assunzioni 

Redazione web - 0
Nel 2019 creati 120 mila posti ‘indiretti', valore export Pmi oltre i 500 milioni di euro Continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Canovi su Osimhen: “Diventa complesso se c’è davvero la Premier di mezzo”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Dario Canovi, noto avvocato ed esperto di calciomercato, ha rilasciato alcune parole ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in merito all'affare Osimhen. Di...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | Milan 2-0 Bologna: il raddoppio rossonero firmato da Hakan Calhanoglu

Calcio Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

FIGC, l’ex Valentini: “Uefa farà di tutto per giocare a Barcellona”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Antonello Valentini, ex direttore generale della Federcalcio, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in merito alla possibilità di vedere spostata la...
Continua a leggere

Lille, tre positivi al coronavirus: problemi per i compagni di squadra di Osimhen

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'emergenza coronavirus sembra non arrestarsi e continua a raggiungere anche il mondo dello sport. Oggi il Lille ha giocato in amichevole contro il Mouscron,...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli