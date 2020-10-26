VIDEO | Milan 2-1 Roma: il gol di Saelemaekers per il nuovo vantaggio rossonero

Il 2-1 del Milan contro la Roma firmato da Saelemaekers: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Bagni mette in guardia il Napoli: “Non è facile trovare l’equilibrio in mezzo al campo, un elemento può fare la differenza”

Redazione web - 0
Salvatore Bagni, ex centrocampista del Napoli, è intervenuto nel corso della trasmissione "Si gonfia la rete" e ha rilasciato le seguenti dichiarazioni raccolte dalla...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Kessie spegne i rumors: “Mai pensato di lasciare il Milan”

Redazione web - 0
Frank Kessie, centrocampista del Milan, ha parlato ai microfoni di BBC Sport Africa prima della sfida contro la Roma in merito anche al suo...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Mondo bianconero in subbuglio – Manca un rigorino su Bernardeschi? Zuliani non la manda giù – FOTO

Redazione web - 0
Claudio Zuliani, giornalista di Jtv, ha parlato della sfida tra la Juventus e Verona (terminata con il risultato di 1-1). Queste le sue dichiarazioni...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Coronavirus: Meritocrazia Italia, ‘si può e si deve evitare la crisi sociale’ 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: Meritocrazia Italia, ‘si può e si deve evitare la crisi sociale' proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trastevere, il coreografo Luca Tommassini aggredito e rapinato a inizio coprifuoco

Redazione web - 0
Il regista, direttore artistico e danzatore ieri alle 23 è stato inseguito all'ingresso del condomino e fin sulla porta di casa: "Ho implorato, non...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Per l’Oms le misure del Dpcm riducono le probabilità di contagio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Le misure messe in campo per ridurre le opportunità per la gente di assembrarsi riducono le probabilità di contagio”. Lo ha...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Risotto alla melagrana: primo piatto autunnale velocissimo

Redazione web - 0
Il risotto alla melagrana è un primo piatto autunnale velocissimo da preparare. Adatto anche a chi segue un regime vegano. Scopriamo la ricetta. Il...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Coronavirus: Meritocrazia Italia, ‘si può e si deve evitare la crisi sociale’ 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Coronavirus: Meritocrazia Italia, ‘si può e si deve evitare la crisi sociale' proviene da...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trastevere, il coreografo Luca Tommassini aggredito e rapinato a inizio coprifuoco

Redazione web - 0
Il regista, direttore artistico e danzatore ieri alle 23 è stato inseguito all'ingresso del condomino e fin sulla porta di casa: "Ho implorato, non...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Per l’Oms le misure del Dpcm riducono le probabilità di contagio

Redazione web - 0
AGI – “Le misure messe in campo per ridurre le opportunità per la gente di assembrarsi riducono le probabilità di contagio”. Lo ha...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Risotto alla melagrana: primo piatto autunnale velocissimo

Redazione web - 0
Il risotto alla melagrana è un primo piatto autunnale velocissimo da preparare. Adatto anche a chi segue un regime vegano. Scopriamo la ricetta. Il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Bagni mette in guardia il Napoli: “Non è facile trovare l’equilibrio in mezzo al campo, un elemento può fare la differenza”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Salvatore Bagni, ex centrocampista del Napoli, è intervenuto nel corso della trasmissione "Si gonfia la rete" e ha rilasciato le seguenti dichiarazioni raccolte dalla...
Continua a leggere

Kessie spegne i rumors: “Mai pensato di lasciare il Milan”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Frank Kessie, centrocampista del Milan, ha parlato ai microfoni di BBC Sport Africa prima della sfida contro la Roma in merito anche al suo...
Continua a leggere

Mondo bianconero in subbuglio – Manca un rigorino su Bernardeschi? Zuliani non la manda giù – FOTO

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Claudio Zuliani, giornalista di Jtv, ha parlato della sfida tra la Juventus e Verona (terminata con il risultato di 1-1). Queste le sue dichiarazioni...
Continua a leggere

Milik si gode il sole di Napoli mentre i compagni lottano in campo. La FOTO social fa infuriare i tifosi!

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Durante la sessione estiva di calciomercato (una sessione inedita per la verità), Arkadiusz Milik ha rifiutato ogni possibile opzione di trasferimento. Secondo i...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli