VIDEO | Milan 2-2 Verona: il gol di Ibrahimovic per il pareggio rossonero

Zlatan Ibrahimovic firma il gol del pari in Milan 2-2 Verona: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Serie A, il Milan rallenta a San Siro: è 2-2 contro l’Hellas Verona

Si spengono le luci a San Siro, tra Milan ed Hellas Verona termina in parità una grandissima partita. Rallentano i rossoneri, il Napoli accorcia...
Altalena di emozioni a San Siro: pareggio 2-2 in rimonta del Milan col Verona

La cronaca del match di Serie A tra Milan e Verona. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
VAR, Rocchi: “Prenderemo in considerazione la chiamata dai club”

Gianluca Rocchi, ex arbitro e oggi tramite dell'AIA, ha parlato ai microfoni di Rai 90esimo minuto in merito all'utilizzo del VAR. Di seguito le...
