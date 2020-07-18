VIDEO | Milan 4-1 Bologna: il poker rossonero realizzato da Ante Rebic

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Pioli: “Ora siamo squadra. Stiamo raccogliendo i frutti di un lavoro iniziato a ottobre”

Redazione web - 0
Il Milan non si ferma più e rimane imbattuto dopo il ritorno in campo dal lockdown. Contro il Bologna ha voluto esagerare, vincendo per...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milan-Bologna 5-1: le pagelle della squadra allenata da Stefano Pioli

Redazione web - 0
E' terminata la partita tra Milan e Bologna, partita della 34esima giornata di Serie A, stagione 2019/2020. Di seguito le pagelle della formazione guidata...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Vince, segna, diverte e domina: bello il Milan di Pioli! 5-1 al Bologna, grande prova dei rossoneri

Redazione web - 0
Milan e Bologna si sono affrontate questa sera allo stadio San Siro per la 34esima giornata di Serie A. Pioli contro il suo passato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Monito di Macron con Merkel e Conte: sanzioni a chi vende armi alla Libia

Redazione web - 0
Francia, Germania e Italia minacciano sanzioni alle potenze straniere che violano l'embargo decretato dall'Onu sulle armi in Libia. “Chiediamo a tutti gli attori stranieri...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Club sandwich | Ricetta del panino multistrato più iconico al mondo

Redazione web - 0
Un succulento panino che nasce dalla tradizione anglosassone ma che è diventato famoso in tutto il mondo. Scopriamo la ricetta del Club sandwich. Un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump non renderà obbligatorio l’uso della mascherina

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il presidente americano Donald Trump non renderà obbligatorio l'uso delle mascherine, nonostante la nuova ondata di contagi. “Le mascherine – ha spiegato in...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Monito di Macron con Merkel e Conte: sanzioni a chi vende armi alla Libia

Redazione web - 0
Francia, Germania e Italia minacciano sanzioni alle potenze straniere che violano l'embargo decretato dall'Onu sulle armi in Libia. “Chiediamo a tutti gli attori stranieri...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Club sandwich | Ricetta del panino multistrato più iconico al mondo

Redazione web - 0
Un succulento panino che nasce dalla tradizione anglosassone ma che è diventato famoso in tutto il mondo. Scopriamo la ricetta del Club sandwich. Un...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump non renderà obbligatorio l’uso della mascherina

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il presidente americano Donald Trump non renderà obbligatorio l'uso delle mascherine, nonostante la nuova ondata di contagi. “Le mascherine – ha spiegato in...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Scadenze Fisco, commercialisti minacciano sciopero proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere sul...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pioli: “Ora siamo squadra. Stiamo raccogliendo i frutti di un lavoro iniziato a ottobre”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il Milan non si ferma più e rimane imbattuto dopo il ritorno in campo dal lockdown. Contro il Bologna ha voluto esagerare, vincendo per...
Continua a leggere

Milan-Bologna 5-1: le pagelle della squadra allenata da Stefano Pioli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
E' terminata la partita tra Milan e Bologna, partita della 34esima giornata di Serie A, stagione 2019/2020. Di seguito le pagelle della formazione guidata...
Continua a leggere

Vince, segna, diverte e domina: bello il Milan di Pioli! 5-1 al Bologna, grande prova dei rossoneri

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Milan e Bologna si sono affrontate questa sera allo stadio San Siro per la 34esima giornata di Serie A. Pioli contro il suo passato...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | Milan 5-1 Bologna: la manita rossonera firmata da Calabria

Calcio Redazione web - 0
continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli