VIDEO | Real Madrid 2-2 Inter: il gol di Perisic per il pareggio nerazzurro

Ivan Perisic firma il 2-2 dell’Inter contro il Real Madrid: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Maradona verso Buenos Aires, si opera lì. Gli appassionati “scortano” l’ambulanza! – FOTO

Redazione web - 0
Come abbiamo anticipato poco fa, Diego Armando Maradona si deve operare tra circa mezz'ora (a mezzanotte ora italiana) per rimuovere l'ematoma al cervello. In...
Calcio

Real Madrid-Inter 3-2, le pagelle nerazzurre: Hakimi-harakiri, Barella e Lautaro al top

Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle dell'Inter nel match contro il Real Madrid valido per la 3ª giornata di Champions League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Inter, non basta il cuore: vince 3-2 il Real Madrid, ora la Champions si complica

Redazione web - 0
La cronaca della gara tra Real e Inter valida per la 3ª giornata dei gironi di Champions League 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito...
Redazione web - 0
Redazione web - 0
Redazione web - 0
Redazione web - 0
Maradona verso Buenos Aires, si opera lì. Gli appassionati “scortano” l’ambulanza! – FOTO

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Come abbiamo anticipato poco fa, Diego Armando Maradona si deve operare tra circa mezz'ora (a mezzanotte ora italiana) per rimuovere l'ematoma al cervello. In...
Real Madrid-Inter 3-2, le pagelle nerazzurre: Hakimi-harakiri, Barella e Lautaro al top

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle dell'Inter nel match contro il Real Madrid valido per la 3ª giornata di Champions League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Inter, non basta il cuore: vince 3-2 il Real Madrid, ora la Champions si complica

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La cronaca della gara tra Real e Inter valida per la 3ª giornata dei gironi di Champions League 2020-21 continua a leggere sul sito...
Champions, l’Inter cade a Madrid: 3-2 il finale per i blancos

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'Inter perde e si complica maledettamente la vita nel girone di Champions League. Il Real Madrid vince con un pirotecnico 3 a 2. E'...
