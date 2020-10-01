VIDEO | Rio Ave 0-1 Milan: il gol di Saelemaekers per il vantaggio rossonero

Il vantaggio del Milan sul Rio Ave firmato da Saelemaekers: il video del gol continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Insigne alla famiglia del bambino suicida: “Vi abbraccio e vi sono vicino. R.I.P piccolo!”

Redazione web
Lorenzo Insigne, tramite il proprio account Twitter, ha voluto esprimere la sua solidarietà e il suo cordoglio alla famiglia del bambino di 11 anni...
Calcio

“Juve, mon amour” – I bianconeri chiedono a Milik un sacrificio (e lui rinuncia a tutto per una promessa)

Redazione web
Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni di mercato, il braccio di ferro tra Milik e il Napoli è destinato a durare nel tempo e quindi anche...
Calcio

Biagio Izzo: “Amore grande tra Callejon e il Napoli, ma ora è giusto che vada a Firenze”

Redazione web
Biagio Izzo, attore e comico napoletano, è stato intervistato dai colleghi di FirenzeViola. Si parla del probabile approdo in Toscana di José Maria Callejon....
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
Insigne alla famiglia del bambino suicida: “Vi abbraccio e vi sono vicino. R.I.P piccolo!”

Calcio Redazione web
Lorenzo Insigne, tramite il proprio account Twitter, ha voluto esprimere la sua solidarietà e il suo cordoglio alla famiglia del bambino di 11 anni...
“Juve, mon amour” – I bianconeri chiedono a Milik un sacrificio (e lui rinuncia a tutto per una promessa)

Calcio Redazione web
Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni di mercato, il braccio di ferro tra Milik e il Napoli è destinato a durare nel tempo e quindi anche...
Biagio Izzo: “Amore grande tra Callejon e il Napoli, ma ora è giusto che vada a Firenze”

Calcio Redazione web
Biagio Izzo, attore e comico napoletano, è stato intervistato dai colleghi di FirenzeViola. Si parla del probabile approdo in Toscana di José Maria Callejon....
Szczesny teme il Napoli: “E’ tra le big del torneo con Inter e Atalanta”

Calcio Redazione web
Il portiere della Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport. Ecco le sue considerazioni riportate dalla nostra redazione: "Contro la...
