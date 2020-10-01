VIDEO | Rio Ave 2-2 Milan: il gol di Calhanoglu per il pareggio rossonero

Calhanoglu firma il gol del 2-2 contro il Rio Ave: il video continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Rio Ave-Milan 2-2 (10-11 dcr), le pagelle rossonere: Donnarumma eroe ai rigori

Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle della squadra allenata da Stefano Pioli dopo l'incredibile serie di rigori (24) contro i portoghesi continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Milan, 2-2 e qualificazione incredibile in Europa League: serie infinita di rigori col Rio Ave

Redazione web - 0
Il pareggio all'ultimo secondo del secondo supplementare, Donnarumma che sbaglia e poi porta i rossoneri ai gironi: semplicemente incredibile continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Insigne alla famiglia del bambino suicida: “Vi abbraccio e vi sono vicino. R.I.P piccolo!”

Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, tramite il proprio account Twitter, ha voluto esprimere la sua solidarietà e il suo cordoglio alla famiglia del bambino di 11 anni...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Coronavirus, Parigi verso la massima allerta a partire da lunedì

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Impennata di contagi a livello nazionale, 14 mila in nuovi casi di oggi, superata la soglia dei 32.000 morti, la Francia...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump contro il cambio “in corsa” delle regole per il confronto in tv 

Redazione web - 0
AGi – Il presidente Donald Trump allude alla possibilità di non accettare un cambio in corsa delle regole per i confronti in tv. “Perché...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’agenzia europea del farmaco avvia l’esame sul vaccino anti Covid di Oxford

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Agenzia europea per il farmaco (Fema) ha avviato l'iter di “revisione progressiva” per l'approvazione del vaccino contro il coronavirus sviluppato dall'Università...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La figlia illegittima dell’ex re dei Belgi ora ha titolo di principessa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'artista belga Delphine Boel, riconosciuta come la quarta figlia dell'ex re Alberto II dopo un esame del Dna al quale il sovrano...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Coronavirus, Parigi verso la massima allerta a partire da lunedì

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Impennata di contagi a livello nazionale, 14 mila in nuovi casi di oggi, superata la soglia dei 32.000 morti, la Francia...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Trump contro il cambio “in corsa” delle regole per il confronto in tv 

Redazione web - 0
AGi – Il presidente Donald Trump allude alla possibilità di non accettare un cambio in corsa delle regole per i confronti in tv. “Perché...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

L’agenzia europea del farmaco avvia l’esame sul vaccino anti Covid di Oxford

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'Agenzia europea per il farmaco (Fema) ha avviato l'iter di “revisione progressiva” per l'approvazione del vaccino contro il coronavirus sviluppato dall'Università...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La figlia illegittima dell’ex re dei Belgi ora ha titolo di principessa

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'artista belga Delphine Boel, riconosciuta come la quarta figlia dell'ex re Alberto II dopo un esame del Dna al quale il sovrano...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Rio Ave-Milan 2-2 (10-11 dcr), le pagelle rossonere: Donnarumma eroe ai rigori

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le pagelle della squadra allenata da Stefano Pioli dopo l'incredibile serie di rigori (24) contro i portoghesi continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Milan, 2-2 e qualificazione incredibile in Europa League: serie infinita di rigori col Rio Ave

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il pareggio all'ultimo secondo del secondo supplementare, Donnarumma che sbaglia e poi porta i rossoneri ai gironi: semplicemente incredibile continua a leggere sul sito...
Continua a leggere

Insigne alla famiglia del bambino suicida: “Vi abbraccio e vi sono vicino. R.I.P piccolo!”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Lorenzo Insigne, tramite il proprio account Twitter, ha voluto esprimere la sua solidarietà e il suo cordoglio alla famiglia del bambino di 11 anni...
Continua a leggere

VIDEO | Rio Ave 0-1 Milan: il gol di Saelemaekers per il vantaggio rossonero

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il vantaggio del Milan sul Rio Ave firmato da Saelemaekers: il video del gol continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli