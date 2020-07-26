VIDEO | Roma 1-0 Fiorentina: la rete del vantaggio giallorosso firmato da Veretout

continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Serie A, Juventus – Sampdoria ore 21.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Redazione web - 0
Altro match ball per la Juventus. La squadra bianconera può vincere lo Scudetto nel posticipo della 36ª giornata di Serie A. Ai ragazzi di...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Osimhen, ritorno alle origini: il documentario sulla sua infanzia in Nigeria

Redazione web - 0
Victor Osimhen nasce il 29 dicembre 1998 a Lagos, una città della Nigeria di 16.348.100 abitanti, la più grande dell'Africa e la quarta città...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Il trasferimento discusso e l’incidente automobilistico: la sfortunata avventura di Lentini con il Milan

Redazione web - 0
L'avventura di Gianluigi Lentini con la maglia del Milan è stata piuttosto travagliata e sfortunata. L'ex esterno del Torino, cresciuto nel settore giovanile del...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Pozzuoli

Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bernard-Henri Levy visita campo di sterminio a Tarhouna, islamisti lo contestano: “Cane ebreo”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il filosofo francese Bernard-Henri Levy è volato in Libia, dov'è atterrato a Misurata sabato con un jet privato e ha dichiarato al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il volontario confessa: ​”Ho bruciato io la cattedrale di Nantes”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ha confessato davanti al magistrato che lo interrogava di essere l'autore dell'incendio che il 18 luglio ha danneggiato la cattedrale di Nantes...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Allarme coronavirus, oltre 16 milioni di casi nel mondo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il numero di casi di Covid-19 nel mondo ha superato la soglia dei 16 milioni e il virus non risparmia la Corea...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione 

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Aspi, fonti: è operazione di mercato, no statalizzazione proviene da Notiziedi. continua...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Bernard-Henri Levy visita campo di sterminio a Tarhouna, islamisti lo contestano: “Cane ebreo”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il filosofo francese Bernard-Henri Levy è volato in Libia, dov'è atterrato a Misurata sabato con un jet privato e ha dichiarato al...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Il volontario confessa: ​”Ho bruciato io la cattedrale di Nantes”

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Ha confessato davanti al magistrato che lo interrogava di essere l'autore dell'incendio che il 18 luglio ha danneggiato la cattedrale di Nantes...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Allarme coronavirus, oltre 16 milioni di casi nel mondo

Redazione web - 0
AGI – Il numero di casi di Covid-19 nel mondo ha superato la soglia dei 16 milioni e il virus non risparmia la Corea...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Serie A, Juventus – Sampdoria ore 21.45: le formazioni ufficiali

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Altro match ball per la Juventus. La squadra bianconera può vincere lo Scudetto nel posticipo della 36ª giornata di Serie A. Ai ragazzi di...
Continua a leggere

Osimhen, ritorno alle origini: il documentario sulla sua infanzia in Nigeria

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Victor Osimhen nasce il 29 dicembre 1998 a Lagos, una città della Nigeria di 16.348.100 abitanti, la più grande dell'Africa e la quarta città...
Continua a leggere

Il trasferimento discusso e l’incidente automobilistico: la sfortunata avventura di Lentini con il Milan

Calcio Redazione web - 0
L'avventura di Gianluigi Lentini con la maglia del Milan è stata piuttosto travagliata e sfortunata. L'ex esterno del Torino, cresciuto nel settore giovanile del...
Continua a leggere

Instagram promette di risolvere il bug che consente l’accesso continuo alla fotocamera

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Instagram promette di risolvere il bug che consente l'accesso continuo alla fotocamera Secondo alcuni report condivisi sui social network dagli utenti che hanno già installato...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli