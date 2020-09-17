VIDEO | Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Milan: il raddoppio rossonero firmato da Calhanoglu

Il gol del 2-0 di Calhanoglu in Shamrock Rovers – Milan continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Ibra-Calhanoglu, l’intesa è già a mille: Milan al terzo turno, battuto 2-0 lo Shamrock

Redazione web
Vittoria per 2-0 del Milan contro lo Shamrock Rovers nel secondo turno preliminare di Europa League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Collovati: “Osimhen può dare una marcia in più al Napoli”

Redazione web
Il Napoli debutterà in campionato domenica alle 12.30 quando affronterà il Parma allo stadio Tardini. Un esordio tanto atteso da tutto l'ambiente azzurro, ma...
Calcio

Apple rilascia macOS 11 Big Sur Beta 7 per gli sviluppatori

Redazione web
Apple rilascia macOS 11 Big Sur Beta 7 per gli sviluppatori Apple ha rilasciato anche la beta 7 di macOS Big Sur. Anche in questo...
Pozzuoli

Pensioni, assegno meno ricco in arrivo 

Redazione web
Per chi andrà a riposo nel 2021 come scrive la ‘Leggepertutti' Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Pensioni, assegno meno...
Napoli

Roma, modificarono brano di Celentano durante corteo: «Cerco una casa tutto l’anno, tocca sfonna’». Sei indagati

Redazione web
Accusa di istigazione a delinquere per i partecipanti a un sit-in del 2018 che inneggiarono (in musica, sulle note di "Azzurro») all'uso di "frullini...
Napoli

Coronavirus a Roma nel Lazio, 181 nuovi contagi e due morti

Redazione web
Nella capitale netta salita rispetto a ieri: 131 casi contro 86 (più del 50% in 24 ore). Dato in aumento, anche se più contenuto...
Napoli

America 2020: Le elezioni del non ti sogno California

Redazione web
AGI – (di Mario Sechi) Chi vince? Bella domanda, ma nessuno può rispondere con certezza. Quel che appare certo nella corsa alla Casa Bianca è...
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
Redazione web
Ibra-Calhanoglu, l’intesa è già a mille: Milan al terzo turno, battuto 2-0 lo Shamrock

Calcio
Redazione web
Vittoria per 2-0 del Milan contro lo Shamrock Rovers nel secondo turno preliminare di Europa League continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Collovati: “Osimhen può dare una marcia in più al Napoli”

Calcio
Redazione web
Il Napoli debutterà in campionato domenica alle 12.30 quando affronterà il Parma allo stadio Tardini. Un esordio tanto atteso da tutto l'ambiente azzurro, ma...
Apple rilascia macOS 11 Big Sur Beta 7 per gli sviluppatori

Calcio
Redazione web
Apple rilascia macOS 11 Big Sur Beta 7 per gli sviluppatori Apple ha rilasciato anche la beta 7 di macOS Big Sur. Anche in questo...
Apple One supporterà anche gli utenti che hanno due Apple ID

Calcio
Redazione web
Apple One supporterà anche gli utenti che hanno due Apple ID Inizialmente, iTunes Store ed iCloud erano due servizi separati e di conseguenza molti utenti...
