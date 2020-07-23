VIDEO | Udinese 0-1 Juventus: il gol del vantaggio juventino firmato da de Ligt

Udinese-Juventus 2-1, le pagelle bianconere: magister de Ligt, Ramsey al limite del disastroso

La Juventus non sfrutta il match point e perde, a sorpresa, all'ultimo respiro contro l'Udinese. Festa per il nono Scudetto consecutivo rimandata. Szczesny 6...
Fofana all’ultimo respiro: l’Udinese rovina la festa Scudetto della Juve. Match point fallito

La Juventus, stasera, ha la possibilità di chiudere aritmeticamente la pratica Scudetto. Se dovesse battere l'Udinese, infatti, sarebbe campione d'Italia con 3 turni d'anticipo....
Milan, Gazidis su Ibrahimovic: “Certe decisioni si prendono in due”

Ivan Gazidis, il CEO del Milan, ha rilasciato una lunga intervista al Corriere dello Sport in merito alla sua gestione in rossonero e al...
Nel mondo si registrano oltre 625 mila morti per Covid

AGI – Il numero di morti per coronavirus nel mondo ha superato quota 625 mila, secondo il bilancio tenuto dalla Johns Hopkins University. Il...
Bullismo, Falco (Corecom Campania): “Aiutare vittime e aguzzini dai disturbi da stress post traumatico”

D'Amelio: “Azione di prevenzione importante, proseguiremo senza sosta per arginare fenomeno dilagante” Don Gerardo Ruberto: “Nei piccoli centri ha effetti devastanti sulla comunità” Nuovo...
Bce: Lagarde, ‘Europa ha superato test, risposta impressionante’ 

La presidente della Bce: “Una risposta impressionante” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Bce: Lagarde, ‘Europa ha superato test,...
Storia del 18enne a guardia del lager di Stutthof condannato per strage a 93 anni

Due anni, con la condizionale: per complicità nell'omicidio di 5.232 persone deportate nel lager di Stutthof. L'ultimo paradosso dagli orrori del Terzo Reich è...
