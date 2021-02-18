Vincenzo Salini: “Mertens è stato fortunato, dopo l’infortunio rischiava l’intervento”

L’aumento di infortuni e il caso di Mertens, parla Vincenzo Salini. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

Da Amazon a Sky e Mediaset: dove si potrà vedere la Champions League in tv nel triennio 2021-24

Redazione web - 0
Le emittenti che hanno in mano i diritti tv della Champions League in tv nel triennio 2021-2024. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Fiorentina, Prandelli: “La squadra ha mostrato carattere. Kokorin non ci sarà”

Redazione web - 0
La conferenza stampa di Cesare Prandelli alla vigilia della sfida tra Fiorentina e Spezia. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Le formazioni ufficiali di Stella Rossa – Milan

Redazione web - 0
Le scelte ufficiali dei due allenatori per la sfida tra Stella Rossa e Milan, match di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

La senatrice Liliana Segre si vaccina al Fatebenefratelli di Milano, le immagini

Redazione web - 0
Partita la somministrazione delle dosi per gli over 80 Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo La senatrice Liliana Segre si vaccina al...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Trustpilot, eliminate oltre 2 mln di recensioni false nel 2020

Redazione web - 0
Country Manager Italia all'Adnkronos: “Report Trasparency mostra quanto sia importante tornare a riporre fiducia nelle persone”. Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Google, aggiorna strumenti didattica: in 170 mln su Workspace for Education

Redazione web - 0
“Vogliamo soddisfare le esigenze di dirigenti scolastici, docenti e studenti” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Google, aggiorna strumenti didattica: in 170...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid: morto don Lorenzo Vecchiarelli, amico d’infanzia del Papa

Redazione web - 0
Il monsignore 83enne era il parroco della chiesa di San Timoteo. Nato in Somalia, si era trasferito con la famiglia in Argentina, a Buenos...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

La senatrice Liliana Segre si vaccina al Fatebenefratelli di Milano, le immagini

Redazione web - 0
Partita la somministrazione delle dosi per gli over 80 Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo La senatrice Liliana Segre si vaccina al...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Trustpilot, eliminate oltre 2 mln di recensioni false nel 2020

Redazione web - 0
Country Manager Italia all'Adnkronos: “Report Trasparency mostra quanto sia importante tornare a riporre fiducia nelle persone”. Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Google, aggiorna strumenti didattica: in 170 mln su Workspace for Education

Redazione web - 0
“Vogliamo soddisfare le esigenze di dirigenti scolastici, docenti e studenti” Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Google, aggiorna strumenti didattica: in 170...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Covid: morto don Lorenzo Vecchiarelli, amico d’infanzia del Papa

Redazione web - 0
Il monsignore 83enne era il parroco della chiesa di San Timoteo. Nato in Somalia, si era trasferito con la famiglia in Argentina, a Buenos...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Da Amazon a Sky e Mediaset: dove si potrà vedere la Champions League in tv nel triennio 2021-24

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le emittenti che hanno in mano i diritti tv della Champions League in tv nel triennio 2021-2024. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Fiorentina, Prandelli: “La squadra ha mostrato carattere. Kokorin non ci sarà”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
La conferenza stampa di Cesare Prandelli alla vigilia della sfida tra Fiorentina e Spezia. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Continua a leggere

Le formazioni ufficiali di Stella Rossa – Milan

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Le scelte ufficiali dei due allenatori per la sfida tra Stella Rossa e Milan, match di Europa League. continua a leggere sul sito di...
Continua a leggere

Cappella: “Napoli e Granada sono nella stessa situazione. L’Europa League? Può regalare molte soddisfazioni”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Nella giornata di oggi durante la trasmissione "Marte Sport Live" su Radio Marte è intervenuto Fabrizio Cappella. Il giornalista ha parlato della partita tra...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli