Wall Street risolleva l’Europa da una seduta incerta

Economia

“È come in guerra. Serve più debito pubblico”. Parla Draghi

Redazione web
“La perdita di reddito del settore privato – e ogni debito assunto per riempirla – deve essere assorbita, totalmente o in parte, dai bilanci...
Economia

“Operazione verita’” sui fondi sottratti al Sud

Redazione web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La proposta e' sul tavolo. La Commissione europea ha autorizzato l'Italia ad usare i fondi di coesione e sviluppo per l'emergenza...
Economia

Telefonia, migliora segnale a Cortona dopo esposto difensore civico

Redazione web
Migliora il servizio di telefonia fissa e mobile a Cortona. Dopo le segnalazioni al Difensore civico della Toscana, Sandro Vannini, arrivate dal sindaco Luciano...
Napoli

Coronavirus, la Costa Victoria a Civitavecchia: sbarco negato anche per domani

Redazione web
Dopo il no a Venezia dei 1400 fra passeggeri e equipaggio, la scelta del Lazio. Ma il sindaco ha fatto blindare l'area del porto:...
Autoprodotti

Campania, ufficiale, De Luca allunga la quarantena

Redazione web
Non si placano le ordinanze in Regione Campania, il governatore De Luca con l'ordinanza n. 23 del 25/03/2020, pubblicata sul burc regionale (bollettino ufficiale...
Napoli

Coronavirus, Nerola zona rossa: arriva l’esercito per blindare la città

Redazione web
Dopo Fondi, i divieti scattano anche nel piccolo comune alle porte di Roma. 72 i casi positivi nella cittadini, tutti collegati alla casa di...
Pozzuoli

Fitoussi: “ci sarà pesante recessione ma ci sono mezzi per combatterla”  

Redazione web
l'economista francese, ‘Draghi? è di gran lunga il migliore ma ora contano le politiche' Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo...
“È come in guerra. Serve più debito pubblico”. Parla Draghi

Economia
“La perdita di reddito del settore privato – e ogni debito assunto per riempirla – deve essere assorbita, totalmente o in parte, dai bilanci...
“Operazione verita’” sui fondi sottratti al Sud

Economia
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La proposta e' sul tavolo. La Commissione europea ha autorizzato l'Italia ad usare i fondi di coesione e sviluppo per l'emergenza...
Telefonia, migliora segnale a Cortona dopo esposto difensore civico

Economia
Migliora il servizio di telefonia fissa e mobile a Cortona. Dopo le segnalazioni al Difensore civico della Toscana, Sandro Vannini, arrivate dal sindaco Luciano...
Conte “Per la prima volta costretti a limitare liberta’”

Economia
“Per la prima volta dopo la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, siamo stati costretti a limitare alcune liberta' fondamentali garantite dalla Costituzione”. Lo ha detto il...
