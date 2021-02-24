Weston McKennie, il gioiello della Juventus di Pirlo

Chi è Weston McKennie, il nuovo gioiello della Juventus di Pirlo. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Calcio

Gattuso non vuole dimettersi. De Laurentiis non esonera il coach per due motivi

Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, non ha intenzione di mandare via mister Gennaro Gattuso. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Calcio

Il Milan alla ricerca di un esterno offensivo di destra: i nomi sul taccuino del club

Redazione web - 0
Tre obiettivi per la corsia destra offensiva: il Milan sfoglia la margherita per trovare alternative a Castillejo e Saelemaekers. continua a leggere sul sito...
Calcio

Rrahmani, oggi compie 27 anni: gli auguri di compleanno della SSC Napoli

Redazione web - 0
Il difensore azzurro, Amir Rrahmani, oggi compie 27 anni. La SSC Napoli gli augura buon compleanno sui canali ufficiali della società. CLICCA QUI PER LA...
Pozzuoli

Superbonus 110%, c’è una nuova scadenza

Redazione web - 0
La proroga dell'Agenzia delle Entrate per la comunicazione della cessione del credito o dello sconto in fattura Continua a leggere sul sito di...
Napoli

Incubo challenge, ragazzina di 12 anni perseguitata dalle sfide web

Redazione web - 0
Saltava la scuola perché temeva le "spie»: "Esegui o i controllori lo sapranno». Chi partecipa alle sfide web cerca visibilità sui social con "like»...
Napoli

Lombardia, ospedali sotto stress: «Picco di ricoveri ad aprile»

Redazione web - 0
Nuova ondata, più ingressi in ospedale che dimissioni. L'effetto Brescia Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Lombardia, ospedali sotto stress: "Picco di...
Napoli

Lombardia, ecco il piano anti focolai. Torna l’arancione. Vaccini accelerati

Redazione web - 0
Una regione a tre colori, per frenare il contagio isolando i territori dove emergono focolai perlopiù legati alle varianti di coronavirus, insieme a un...
Gattuso non vuole dimettersi. De Laurentiis non esonera il coach per due motivi

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, non ha intenzione di mandare via mister Gennaro Gattuso. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
Il Milan alla ricerca di un esterno offensivo di destra: i nomi sul taccuino del club

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Tre obiettivi per la corsia destra offensiva: il Milan sfoglia la margherita per trovare alternative a Castillejo e Saelemaekers. continua a leggere sul sito...
Rrahmani, oggi compie 27 anni: gli auguri di compleanno della SSC Napoli

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Il difensore azzurro, Amir Rrahmani, oggi compie 27 anni. La SSC Napoli gli augura buon compleanno sui canali ufficiali della società. CLICCA QUI PER LA...
Mino Raiola: “Haaland? Solo dieci club al mondo possono permetterselo”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Intervista a Mino Raiola, il procuratore ha parlato di Pogba e - soprattutto - di Haaland. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento
© cittadinapoli