Zelensky a Fox News: “Trump mi ha assicurato che sosterrà l’Ucraina”

Returning home from the United States. We had many tasks to accomplish during this visit, and we implemented many of them.

I am grateful to everyone who is helping to stop Russian terror and understands that only strength can force Russia to respect rules and adhere to the… pic.twitter.com/GjyC7xgYLI

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2024