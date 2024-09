Zelensky incontra Biden e Harris: dagli Usa munizioni a lungo raggio. Il presidente uscente: “Mosca non vincerà”

During his Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy, Pres. Biden announced a new $2.4 billion package of security assistance for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Biden: "Right now, we have to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield."

