Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al Covid-19

Zlatan Ibrahimovic è risultato positivo al Covid-19: la conferma del Milan. continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento

Notizie correlate

Calcio

L’ex arbitro De Santis: “Mano di Bonucci? Il fallo è volontario, solo Orsato può dirigere senza VAR”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Si gonfia la rete" di Raffaele Auriemma è intervenuto l'ex arbitro Massimo De Santis: "Adesso la mia...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Di Marzio: “Farei giocare sempre Osimhen, Vecino d’esperienza. Preferisco Demme a Lobotka”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Marte Sport Live" è intervenuto l'allenatore Gianni Di Marzio: "Vecino? Buon giocatore, di esperienza. Chiaramente dev'essere collocato...
Continua a leggere
Calcio

Di Marzio: “Farei giocare sempre Osimhen, Vecino d’esperienza. Preferisco Demme a Lobotka”

Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Marte Sport Live" è intervenuto Gianni Di Marzio, allenatore. "Vecino? Buon giocatore, di esperienza. Chiaramente dev'essere collocato in...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

Napoli

Joshua Wong arrestato e rilasciato, ma rischia 6 anni di carcere

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'attivista Joshua Wong, volto internazionale delle protesta pro-democrazia a Hong Kong, è stato arrestato. La notizia è comparsa in un tweet...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

L’impegno di Amplifon per l’ecologia acustica  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo L'impegno di Amplifon per l'ecologia acustica proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fase 3: Nomisma, industria alimentare guarda a fine anno con forte preoccupazione  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 3: Nomisma, industria alimentare guarda a fine anno con forte preoccupazione ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caso Camici, la Finanza acquisisce i contenuti telefoni degli indagati Andrea Dini e alcuni dirigenti di Aria

Redazione web - 0
La vicenda: il presunto affidamento diretto alla Dama Spa, senza gara, di circa 75mila camici destinati agli operatori sanitari della Regione, presentati dalle parti...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Joshua Wong arrestato e rilasciato, ma rischia 6 anni di carcere

Redazione web - 0
AGI – L'attivista Joshua Wong, volto internazionale delle protesta pro-democrazia a Hong Kong, è stato arrestato. La notizia è comparsa in un tweet...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

L’impegno di Amplifon per l’ecologia acustica  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo L'impegno di Amplifon per l'ecologia acustica proviene da Notiziedi. continua a leggere...
Continua a leggere
Pozzuoli

Fase 3: Nomisma, industria alimentare guarda a fine anno con forte preoccupazione  

Redazione web - 0
Continua a leggere sul sito di riferimento L'articolo Fase 3: Nomisma, industria alimentare guarda a fine anno con forte preoccupazione ...
Continua a leggere
Napoli

Caso Camici, la Finanza acquisisce i contenuti telefoni degli indagati Andrea Dini e alcuni dirigenti di Aria

Redazione web - 0
La vicenda: il presunto affidamento diretto alla Dama Spa, senza gara, di circa 75mila camici destinati agli operatori sanitari della Regione, presentati dalle parti...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbero interessarti

L’ex arbitro De Santis: “Mano di Bonucci? Il fallo è volontario, solo Orsato può dirigere senza VAR”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Si gonfia la rete" di Raffaele Auriemma è intervenuto l'ex arbitro Massimo De Santis: "Adesso la mia...
Continua a leggere

Di Marzio: “Farei giocare sempre Osimhen, Vecino d’esperienza. Preferisco Demme a Lobotka”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Marte Sport Live" è intervenuto l'allenatore Gianni Di Marzio: "Vecino? Buon giocatore, di esperienza. Chiaramente dev'essere collocato...
Continua a leggere

Di Marzio: “Farei giocare sempre Osimhen, Vecino d’esperienza. Preferisco Demme a Lobotka”

Calcio Redazione web - 0
A Radio Marte nel corso della trasmissione "Marte Sport Live" è intervenuto Gianni Di Marzio, allenatore. "Vecino? Buon giocatore, di esperienza. Chiaramente dev'essere collocato in...
Continua a leggere

Apple Watch da 40 o 44mm? GPS o Cellular? Vi aiutiamo a scegliere il modello da acquistare

Calcio Redazione web - 0
Apple Watch da 40 o 44mm? GPS o Cellular? Vi aiutiamo a scegliere il modello da acquistare Con l'arrivo dell'Apple Watch Serie 6 e dello...
Continua a leggere
- Advertisement -
© cittadinapoli