Zucchero will be performing at this year’s Calleja Concert in Malta

Maltàs leading and grammy-nominated tenor Joseph Calleja will once again join musical forces with Zucchero, popularly known as ‘the father of Italian blues’, with international hits ‘Diamantè, ‘Il Volò, ‘Baila morenà, and ‘Senza una donnà in a national spectacle that will take place on Friday, 4th September, in Floriana. With the partecipation of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the upcoming event promises to be yet another unforgettable celebration of music under the stars.
In 2013 and 2015, Zucchero and Calleja have performed together in Malta.
To date, Zucchero has sold over 60 million records around the world, winning numerous competitions and awards,

